The great Enterprise network debate: SD-WAN VS MPLS

Sponsored Post By:

Digital transformation is a huge topic for enterprises looking to thrive in today’s tech-savvy marketplace. At the heart of this transformation, there’s a critical decision to be made: choosing the right network infrastructure. Many enterprises are eyeing up Software Defined-Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) for its promise of flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency. But the question remains: is SD-WAN robust and secure enough to replace traditional Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) networks?

David Macfarlane, Managing Director at Gamma, is set to address this question in his upcoming Digital Boardroom with CIO WaterCooler on 7th March. The focus will be on sizing up SD-WAN’s role in today’s enterprise environment, particularly in the context of multi-cloud architectures. This raises a plethora of other questions, which David will explore:

What is the rationale behind enterprises’ shift towards SD-WAN? Is it simply driven by the need for greater bandwidth, reduced costs, and improved network management? And while SD-WAN offers a more dynamic approach to managing network traffic compared to MPLS, are there any other key advantages that could convince businesses to take the leap?

How compatible is SD-WAN with Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms? As SaaS applications become ubiquitous in the corporate world, the network’s ability to handle cloud-based services efficiently and securely is vital. Is SD-WAN, with its cloud-native design, a good fit for this requirement?

What’s the decision-making process between opting for a Managed SD-WAN service versus a DIY approach? Does the expertise and ease of deployment offered by managed services offset a potentially higher cost? And is the control offered by the DIY approach valuable enough to justify more in-house resources and expertise?

And then there’s security. Does transitioning to SD-WAN compromise network security? MPLS has long been considered secure due to its private network nature, but does SD-WAN, being internet-based, raise concerns about vulnerability to cyber threats?

Last but not least, the financial implications of adopting SD-WAN raise questions. SD-WAN is often marketed as a cost-saving solution, but it’s crucial to weigh its long-term value against the initial investment and operational costs.

David Macfarlane’s Digital Boardroom promises to answer these questions on the viability of SD-WAN for modern enterprise. By asking some serious questions around its potential as a “Cloud silver bullet,” David will provide clarity on whether SD-WAN can meet the demands of today’s complex multi-cloud architectures.

This is a “can’t be missed” conversation for any enterprise leader charting a course through digital transformation.