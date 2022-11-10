How to equip your organisation with a culture of delivery

The title of this article feels a bit vague, so let’s start with a couple of my definitions to help clear things up.

Culture: the experiences we have that shape our beliefs.

Culture is so hard to define as, for most, it’s more of a feeling. It’s the feeling that there is alignment between our internal beliefs and the practices /processes we see within our organisation.

Delivery: make sh*t happen

A colleague and I had a healthy conversation about this some weeks ago. We first described Delivery as ‘get sh*t done,’ with which we were initially happy. However, a few minutes later, we realised that the act of Delivery has seen a shift over the past few years.

Previously, ‘Delivery’ was viewed as ‘Project Managers’ – managing and pushing for features to get out the door, but now, the role of ‘Delivery’ is now more of a facilitator. People in Delivery roles are now seen as change agents, bringing people and teams together to deliver outcomes and change, not just software outputs.

Okay. So now we’re on the same page with some key definitions… how do you get there? … and where is ‘there’. Let’s try tackling the latter first.

What does it look and feel like when there is a good culture of delivery?

Collective ownership: The immediate feeling is when delivery is collectively owned rather than a single person/team responsibility. For example, seeing developers who build the software feel accountable and committed to work getting in front of customers is a good measure for a culture of delivery. If teams focus more on their Daily Stand-Up about the tickets, they have In Progress in Jira rather than talking about the stuff they’re getting live in front of customers, there’s some work to be done.

‘Supporting’ delivery roles: Another stress test for your delivery culture is the number of positions outside of the team that discuss delivering changes and planning. I’m looking at roles such as Delivery Leads, Project Managers, PMOs, or Agile Management Offices (the name of the function is for another conversation). Don’t get me wrong; these can be critical roles and functions; I’ve previously been part of and set up these functions! The best people in these roles I’ve worked with are those who are seen in the organisation as facilitators rather than owners . They coach and guide teams to deliver frequently and often partner with other business functions to educate them on how we trust technology teams deliver autonomously. This is the same for DevOps roles suppo rting teams; those that teach and enable better CI/CD practices and better than those that actually do the releases for the teams.

Agility: I would be remiss to discuss Delivery in 2022 without mentioning agile methods and frameworks. However, if you do Scrum, it does not mean you have a culture of delivery in your organisation. Scrum is a fantastic mechanism which means you time-box and focus on delivering work in small chunks. However, most teams need to focus more on completing all the work in the Sprint timebox, with no consequence for not meeting all committed work. Nonetheless, if, for example, your team’s Definition of ‘Done it’ includes delivering to a Live or Pre-Live environment (Good Culture of Delivery measure!) and your % Completed per Sprint was >95%, you could have a good delivery culture. But remember, Scrum, or any other agile framework for that matter, is not a silver bullet for a good delivery culture.

Autonomy: Linked closely to agile teams is autonomy. How much autonomy teams are given to choose how they work and what they want to work on is intrinsically linked with how much they value delivering frequently. I appreciate that this can be hard when working across multiple teams; often, ways of working are prescribed to align with the rest of the organisation; look out for Point 1 below on how to tackle this- if it resonates with you.

So now we know where we’re trying to get to, how do we get there?

Here are three digestible ways I’ve experienced in the past.

1.) Draw up your Minimum Viable Governance controls – Minimum Viable Governance is allowing teams to choose how they want to work but still having a minimum set of controls they need to adhere to for alignment (to not create chaos and anarchy). An example of this would be to agree that having all teams work to the same heartbeat of a biweekly cadence is good (as we can plan collectively, plan dependencies better, etc.). It makes sense organisationally that we all use Jira as a common place for all our backlogs (and more efficient for Enterprise cost saving). Whether teams want to use Scrum or Kanban as a delivery mechanism, we don’t mind. Just be wary that the more you put onto your list of controls, the less autonomous teams are, meaning the less inclined they are to feel that culture of delivery.

2.) Measure Lead time – Every senior leader representing Technology teams within an organisation should regularly know and report on this. Lead time measures how long it takes for an idea to go into a backlog and then out in front of your customer. Measuring this for the first time can sometimes be quite daunting and may show how little you’re actually delivering. Use Lead time as a recurring KPI to create plans to drive inefficiency down and increase the number of things you deliver. Warning note: measuring lead time in isolation can be dangerous! Without Product Management KPIs and ensuring we’re building the right product, it may just paint the picture of successful delivery, but often, customers may not be satisfied.

3.) Have a team in your organisation dedicated to continually improving how teams work together and what they may need in the future –This is about appreciating that our operating model and culture are living and breathing within the organisation. It should, therefore, be a continuously managed evolution, flexing and adapting to changes in the environment. For example, I have set up Agile Management Offices in the past and ensured that there were roles such as ‘Agile Coaches’ and ‘Strategy Consultants’ (not just Project Managers and Delivery Leads), researching topics such as Collaboration, Delivery Certainty & Pace, while developing insights on potential future skillsets, to deliver more effectively. There is a cost overhead as these roles don’t directly deliver features. However, the impact they can have on your culture is astronomical.

I’d be interested if you agree with some of the signs of a good culture of delivery or if you’ve tried the three ways to improve your delivery culture I’ve outlined. I’d welcome opinions and love to hear your experiences, so please reach out to chat!