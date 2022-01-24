The Six Principles for Successful Data Governance

There are six principles that underpin all successful data governance initiatives. These are principles that I have developed over many years of experience of successfully (and sometimes not so successfully in the early days) implementing data governances in dozens of organisations.

These are principles that I believe underpin all successful frameworks and, if followed, will lead to your organisation to successful data governance. They are:

Opportunities: Identify the benefits of data governance for your organisation.

Capability : Set yourself up for success by ensuring that you have the right resources and knowledge.

Custom-build: Design a Data Governance Framework which is tailormade to your organisation.

Simplicity: Avoid complexity and make it easy to embed Data Governance.

Launch: Implement on an iterative basis and start to see the benefits of your work.

Evolve: Develop your framework as your organisation evolves to make further gains.

Let’s look at each of the principles in a little more detail:

Opportunities

Why is your organisation doing Data Governance? What’s the value proposition?

You need to be clear what benefits you hope to deliver and why that is important for your company. In my experience, starting Data Governance for best practice purposes are doomed to failure.

You need to truly understand why your organisation is implementing data governance. If you don’t know ‘why’, it can be easy to get side-tracked and distracted. The ‘why’ is what will guide you in your journey and ensure your organisation is getting what it needs from your data governance initiative.

People will often spout generic benefits like ‘oh there will be efficiencies’ or ‘there will be better opportunities if we do data governance’, but they can’t explain why when challenged and the consequence of this is that when you’re meeting your stakeholders at the start of a data governance initiative – particularly your senior ones – they want to be able to know ‘what’s in it for me’ and if you can’t answer that in a way that they really are interested in and benefits them, they’re just not going to be interested.

Capability

So many people (me included – but that’s a story for another day!) find themselves doing Data Governance by accident and, usually without any previous experience or knowledge of what exactly you should be doing.

Coupled with the fact there is so many confusing, conflicting (and some downright wrong) things on the internet it is easy to get confused or alternatively get stuck in analysis paralysis as you read just one more article before designing your Data Governance framework.

That is why I try to offer bite sized simple pieces of advice with my videos and blogs and why I started offering training to give people the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.