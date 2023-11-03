Its time to consider something different, fractional transformation leadership with outcomes based fees, pay for success not days!

The executive sponsor is a senior leader overseeing a transformation initiative, but the executive sponsor is typically rich in functional experience but time-poor. This means the amount of time they can commit to any of the initiatives they are sponsoring is limited; this can in itself create risk for the initiative.

One solution to this challenge is a fractional Chief Transformation Officer or CTrO, a senior executive hired part-time to provide expertise and guidance on transformation projects. They operate as the eyes and ears of the executive sponsor; they bridge the gap between the initiative and the executive sponsor and work as an extension of them to ensure the agreed outcome.

There are several reasons why an executive sponsor should consider engaging a fractional CTrO or transformation advisor:

▶️ Expertise: Fractional CTOs bring a deep understanding of transformation principles and practices. They offer experience leading and managing transformations across various business domains and technologies. This expertise can be invaluable to an executive sponsor leading a transformation for the first time, facing complex challenges, or the initiative is time-sensitive.

▶️ Guidance: Fractional CTrOs provide executive sponsors guidance and support throughout the transformation process. They can help executive sponsors develop a transformation strategy, identify and manage risks, and make informed decisions. This guidance can help executive sponsors to avoid common pitfalls and increase their chances of success.

▶️ Objectivity: Fractional CTrOs provide an objective perspective on transformation initiatives and workstreams. They need to be beholden to the organisation’s culture or politics. This objectivity can be helpful for executive sponsors who are facing challenges from within their organisation.

▶️ Flexibility: Fractional CTrOs can be engaged part-time, giving executive sponsors flexibility in cost and commitment. This can be beneficial for organisations that are on a tight budget or are unsure how long they will need the services of a CTrO.

ℹ️ The overall benefits of hiring a fractional CTrO can be substantial, given the expertise, guidance, objectivity, and flexibility they bring in support of the executive sponsor.

