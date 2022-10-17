How I think about: Uncertainty

This is part one of a series of posts focused on a range of topics, concepts and ideas that, in my experience, significantly influence the level of overall success in any organisation. Some posts will be more about specific practices and approaches while others, like this one, will be more conceptual and aimed at creating a foundational understanding and a basic mental model of a specific idea. In this post, I hope to provide a perspective on the phenomenon of uncertainty and its different flavours and introduce some basic concepts and approaches which help to navigate uncertainty in business and in life.

The urge to ‘know’

As humans, we like to know. We like to feel we are in control. We want to know that we are in charge of our destiny — be it in our personal lives or in the context of the organisation we are part of. And we go to extraordinary lengths to reduce uncertainty. We analyse and compare scenarios, we devise intricate plans, and we identify and manage risks. We do all these things and more in a hope that we will reduce or ideally eliminate the uncertainty. And yet, despite all this effort, we continue to be surprised by what actually happens and how difficult it is to be truly ‘in control’ in reality.

The human desire to be certain, to be in control is natural and it stems from our evolutionary history. Being able to reduce uncertainty and predict the outcomes of our actions or decisions would be hugely valuable. In many areas of life, we pay experts to help us reduce uncertainty (think investment bankers, financial advisors, pollsters, political advisors etc.). Some people even pay charlatans to make them at least feel that they ‘know’ (think astrologers, psychics, fortune-tellers etc). And most of us spend money to reduce possible negative impacts of uncertainties in life (think insurance).

We crave certainty because the feeling of being uncertain is something deeply uncomfortable, distressing and altogether undesirable. It creates anxiety, makes decision-making harder, and forces us to keep changing our plans. Uncertainty can be so uncomfortable that we are prepared to fool ourselves into feeling confident or certain about something even if such feeling is not grounded in any meaningful data or evidence (think most religions). Moreover, an uncontrolled quest for certainty resulting in holding one’s opinions too strongly hinders progress, impedes innovation, perpetuates falsehoods, ignorance and injustice and shuts down conversations (think religious or cultural dogmas, Taylorism applied to knowledge work, superstitions, creationism etc.)

In a nutshell, feeling uncomfortable with uncertainty is very human. And while working effectively towards reducing uncertainty is logical and can be hugely advantageous in life and business, our discomfort with uncertainty can and does often lead to waste and creates real-world harm. Getting good at living with, managing and exploiting uncertainty, therefore, makes a lot of sense.