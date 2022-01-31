Three things for CIOs to look out for in 2022

The role of a CIO has never been more important than in 2022. Companies are finally beginning to make full recoveries from the effects of the pandemic – however, its legacy, from forcing the business world to adapt to hybrid working, to the so-called “Great Resignation” and the subsequent shift in the relationship between candidates and hiring companies, will be around for years to come. With this in mind, here are three things for CIOs to keep in mind in 2022.

Collaboration with HR will be vital to optimise employee experience

COVID-19 has changed the working environment forever. Lockdowns and social distancing laws have forced businesses to learn how to manage a hybrid workforce. In 2022, although at time of writing cases in the UK are moving in the right direction, it will take time before we return to the way things were – and we may never get there. A Limeade poll from last year of nearly 4,500 workers from across the world revealed that every single person surveyed was anxious to some degree about returning to the office.

This means that it’s vital for CIOs to work with HR departments, and in particular, the CHRO, to improve the employee experience. Championing digital transformations, whilst ensuring that employees have a key role in the implementation of such processes, will lead to the removal of friction that helps businesses retain talent, and ultimately improve the customer’s experience.

CIOs will play a larger part in the hiring process

The “Great Resignation”, whereby employees quit their jobs in droves after returning to work post-COVID restrictions, has tipped the scales in candidates’ favour when it comes to hiring. The question of what the exact reason is behind the phenomenon is contentious, but there is a general consensus that “toxic workplace culture” contributed. Candidates are no longer prepared to accept working environments that don’t meet their expectations, regardless of how well-paid a role is.

For CIOs, the key to ensuring minimal staff attrition is to understand what the expectations of candidates are and implement the tech solutions to deliver them. New recruitment platforms such as Jumpstart and Otta have changed the way candidates search and apply for jobs, placing a higher value on salary transparency and positions with companies where there’s a strong culture.

Of course, attracting candidates to apply based on your culture won’t happen unless said culture is plain to see. This is where long-form content comes in – if there are article’s on a company’s site about the importance they place on culture, and those values are also reflected in their marketing, then candidates will be far more likely to consider applying.

Content will play a larger role for CIOs

When it comes to research, it’s never been easier to do your own than in 2022. This means that for CIOs leading digital transformations, it has also never been easier for employees to do their own research on whether the transitions their company is going through will prove beneficial.

User non-compliance is the number one reason software transitions fail. Theoretical gains in efficiency and productivity are well and good on paper, but if the worker whose job it actually is to use a new piece of software can’t see the benefit, or thinks the old way was easier, then they simply won’t use the new solution. Therefore, it’s vital for CIOs to have a strong voice within the company to communicate to employees the reason behind the transformation, and the benefits it will entail if they participate.

Long-form content is one of the best ways to do this. Whether you choose to use a copywriter or a cutting-edge algorithm, long-form content can be utilised to educate your employees, as well as customers, about topics that can’t be effectively summarised in short form.