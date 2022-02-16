How can Scrum with Kanban help people solve complex problems? | John Coleman| Feature

How can Scrum with Kanban help people solve complex problems?

Let’s approach this from a slightly different angle by looking at how Scrum with Kanban can help people deal with complexity.

Complexity often requires collaboration, not necessarily between teams, but between groups, crews, or individuals. Scrum already helps teams deal with complexity, so what does Kanban bring to the mix?

  • What active work we should focus on or bring in today
  • How much work we’re comfortable doing at the same time
  • Our aspiration for more predictability
  • Visualizing:
  • relatively aged work
  • blocked work
  • dependencies, including those neither aligned nor acknowledged

