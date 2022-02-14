Helping Charities Do Data Governance

As you probably know I help organisations understand and manage their data better. Typically people turn to me because their data is a mess and they need help unravelling it or because they realise they are pouring cash into new initiatives that are failing because of poor quality data.

I have been designing and implementing Data Governance frameworks for almost two decades and have helped hundreds of organisations implement Data Governance, giving me a unique level of experience and insight into the typical challenges they face.

From my experience it is clear that a lot of organisations don’t value their data as an asset. As a result they don’t manage it correctly and this can lead to rising costs and inefficiencies and wrong decisions being made. This is not good news for any organisation, but is really bad news for a charity and the causes they are helping.

Having worked with a number of charities, it is clear to me that Data Governance can make such a difference and enable them to help more. Yet charities find it hard to justify the costs of getting training on how to do Data Governance.

A few years ago I started offering free places on my training courses to charities, because I feel it is important to give charities the skills to make sure that data is used to solve problems and make better informed decisions.