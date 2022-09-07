Data Governance Interview with Miles Reah by Nicola Askham, The Data Governance Coach

· Influencing skills: the ability to get senior stakeholders or sponsors onside and see the benefits of data governance can go a long way. Implementing data governance can often be a long, hard process with a lot of manual effort and a few dead ends, and it can often take a while before you see the dividends it pays. It is imperative to keep stakeholders engaged and enthused during this time and reminder them of the potential benefits ahead. It is good practice to get a couple of quick wins in early that can serve as use cases for the rest of the business. Fixing a couple of data issues with good data governance practice will show people the tangible benefits of the process.

· Relationship Building: data governance might be the number one item on your list of priorities, but it won’t be top of everyone else’s. Being flexible and patient will help you to build relationships across the organisation and in turn bring data governance benefits to fruition. Try to make asks on your client as clear and reasonable as possible- there is no quicker way to sour a relationship than by giving a stakeholder a huge spreadsheet to fill in, or by wasting their time in pointless meetings.

Are there any particular books or resources that you would recommend as useful support for those starting out in Data Governance?

I have found “Navigating the Labyrinth” by Laura Sebastian-Coleman really helpful. The book is aimed at executives, so it gives a high-level view of the key principles of data management and governance. Sometimes its good to zoom out of the detail, think about the bigger picture and simultaneously understand how senior stakeholders might think about the issue at hand.

I also believe one of the best ways to learn is from others. Most of the knowledge I have now has been passed down from mentors, with concepts often explained to me via diagrams drawn on scrap pieces of paper or napkins!

What is the biggest challenge you have ever faced in a Data Governance implementation?

I was involved in planning, coordinating, and delivering a very tough large-scale data lineage project. We had tight timelines and a short agile sprint delivery method that kept the team on our toes! Our stakeholders were spread right across the globe (Korea, India, Israel, Czech Republic, Brazil, US, Canada to name just a few) so juggling meetings was a challenge in itself.

To add to that, people who have conducted data lineage work in an investment banking know what a difficult process this can be due to the sheer number of systems and the complicated calculations they work off. This becomes a lot more challenging when you have hold workshops and gather information about data flows through an interpreter!

Is there a company or industry you would particularly like to help implement Data Governance for and why?

Government. I think there are huge opportunities and benefits that are yet to be realized from data sharing between UK government departments. Large scale data sharing programmes have been attempted in the past with minimal success, and some have even been abandoned due to sheer complexity. Success in this space will rely on a huge culture shift to increase trust between departments but the potential benefits of getting this right could be huge (both for the taxpayer in efficiencies and for the civil servants who use the data to inform improvements to the services they deliver for the public).

What piece of advice would you give someone just starting out in Data Governance?

Be curious! Don’t be afraid to ask the obvious questions.

Finally, I wondered if you could share a memorable data governance experience (either humorous or challenging)?

I remember once talking to a stakeholder about their data quality. They were adamant that they had no issues because they had a team of 10 people offshore who cleaned up their data. Once I had relayed back to him that he had 10 people working full time fixing data quality issues (costing them hundreds of thousands of pounds a year) the penny dropped: “oh yeah, I’ve never thought of it like that… I actually have a huge data quality problem…”.

Originally published on https://www.nicolaaskham.com/