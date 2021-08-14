Why Should You Consider Digital Asset Management In Your Digital Transformation Strategy?

The digital transformation process caters to developing new competencies and re-evaluating how to convert the business operations’ capacity to be more streamlined, specific, and customer-obsessed. This results in more effective support systems and innovative decision-making. The process of digital transformation might sound very simple, but it does come with practical challenges while transitioning from an average marketer to top-notch. After all, you need to efficiently manage how the customer will experience your brand with a phenomenal and contextual user experience.

Bear in mind, it is not important that spending more resources and time on the latest technology will surely equate to success; it is all about choosing the right digital transformation strategy. This is where a Digital Asset Management (DAM) tool comes into the picture.

“Digital Asset Management refers to a business process for organizing, story, and retrieving rich media and managing digital rights and permissions. Rich media asset includes photos, music, videos, animations, podcasts and other multimedia content.”

DAM uses intelligence and meta-data fueled processes to store, handle, improve, and distribute digital assets across multiple systems, virtual frameworks, and time zones. This means that you can search for a media file or an article or any other piece of content quickly and easily. It minimizes your human effort and time. DAM is a force multiplier that enables effective and faster digital asset planning, resulting in better brand reputation and trust amongst customers.

Apart from storage and tagging, there are few benefits that make Digital Asset Management one of the most popular choices for marketers:

Great Set of Features:

DAM has multiple features such as the roll-overs preview, crop options, smooth drag and drop, history of image usage, language support, and access control that make the process of handling digital media easy.

Quick Share and Publish:

DAM allows quick sharing and publishing of files. With e-mail servers being loaded, the easy sharing of large files makes it more effective. It sends click-able links to access files, avoids duplicity, and creates a detailed audit of the files.

Encourages and Supports Workflow:

DAM has an intelligent media server that helps in supporting or processing the files, in both online or offline mode. Also, it has a notification manager that manages your e-mails.

Desktop Integration:

DAM is a natural progression and supports varied operating systems as well standard FTP tools. It also has an optional file server module, supporting the existing file-based workflows.

Offers Search Engine for Meta data:

DAM helps you to define your own meta-data and allows you to search or present data in such a way that it best suits your requirements. You can create as many fields required using specific input types and control them by defining controlled vocabularies.

Affordable and Easy to Install:

DAM comes in different variants and depending on your need, you can choose to run it on the in-house server or outsource it. DAM can be installed in under 20 minutes via CD-ROM. Also, many vendors support in the migration process, making it a quick and easy procedure to deploy it on your machine.

Having talked about benefits, let’s see what all challenges DAM can meet:

Showcase Digital Clout:

DAM helps in taking incremental steps as it offers a platform that aligns the branding, facilitate rational communications and enforce brand compliance; resulting in a strong image building and adding value to digital aspect of the business.

Customer Obsessed:

Customer experience is one of the key ingredients of successful digital transformation. DAM technology offers a centralized platform that delivers brand education through documents, videos, and guidelines to make your brand unique. IT aligns internal teams working for the brand promise, imbuing everyone with a consistent approach to deal with customers, in spite of their level of interaction.

Creating and Delivering Content:

Both traditional and digital content is crucial when it comes to defining the brand and deepening customer relationships. Digital Asset Management consolidates the process of content development via workflows for the marketing team. It also simplifies the review process and helps to ensure legal compliance.

Manage Complex Rich Media:

DAM delivers the right brand experience using the right media in the right channels. With varied channels, managing content becomes very crucial. DAM stores publish and manage all assets. You do not have to waste time to search for content and everyone can operate from the same central platform.

The mentioned challenges are the ones that every company or business is struggling with. Hence it becomes inevitable to have a DAM Platform for your business if you are really looking forward to becoming one of the favourites brands.