Unified Communications with AI is core to enterprise system

The volume of phone calls grew for the first time in eight years in 2020, while other communication channels, like chat, email and video conferencing, are growing with younger generations and remote workers. There is an underused opportunity to gather decision intelligence insights from phone calls and harness data from various communication streams to improve the customer experience, identify customer needs and new sales opportunities and develop new products and services. Effectively integrating and unifying communications is a hard nut to crack, but may be essential for organisational agility, growth and innovation.

Sign in with Linkedin to get full access to the CIO WaterCooler