The shared remote experience of employees and customers

The majority of employees want a hybrid working environment, where they get to keep the good from working at home, but can still come into the workplace to connect and collaborate with their colleagues. Customers have also gone digital, creating opportunities for growth and risks for customer loyalty. Technology is a key enabler for digital inclusion in the post-Covid engagement model, to ensure that neither employees nor customers are disadvantaged by inferior tools or proximity bias. IT leaders should partner with HR in this cultural conversation.

