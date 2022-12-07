The nature of the UK’s digital skills gap AND what this means for people and our economy

Paramjit Uppal Founder and CEO AND Digital

We are delighted to release this paper, to bring some insight into the nature and scale of the skills gap, what it means for organisations, and what action we should be taken now, to address it.

When we founded AND in 2014, we framed our mission in terms of closing the digital skills gap. We did this because we witnessed, even back then, that technology and more specifically software and data was ‘eating the world’, and that all businesses would one day be more like tech businesses.

The digital skills gap has been the subject of conversation for a number of years now, and it is still one of the critical challenges that we must all address. It is a challenge at many levels – individual, team, organisation, and societal. The UK needs a growth and productivity engine in the face of an economic slowdown. Digital technologies can generate greater productivity across the economy provided we have the skills at a sufficient scale to harness it.