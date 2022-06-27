The IT Transformational Imperative
An important part of the CIO’s role has always been to monitor technology industry developments and figure out when and how to take new ideas and solutions on board. But more recently it seems as if a whole range of trends have reached inflection points over a very short space of time – not least in areas such as cloud, DevOps and AI/ML. The widespread digital transformation that ensued was then accelerated by recent global events. In this research report, we look at how the IT organisation itself needs to change in order to keep up and get ahead.