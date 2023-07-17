The Future of Customer Contact: What’s hot and here now to Accelerate Business Performance
Ultimately, customers fuel our business outcomes. Getting customer contact right can be the determining factor for your organisation’s long-term success. Companies are looking at ways to leverage new technologies to deliver the best Customer Experiences while reducing operational expenditures and rising customer expectations.
5 key takeaways:
- Make sure you have a Customer Experience Framework in place
- Avoid having a technology bias when thinking strategically about Customer Experience
- Be wary of the trend to align both CCaaS and UCaaS
- The impact of AI, Analytics and Automation can enhance your Customer Experience strategy
- Although most companies are “voice only” many are looking at implementing multiple channels