Sustainability goals are a strategic opportunity for IT leaders

Britishvolt is a national role model for green technology innovation and integration of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals in business processes. In this non-commercial CIO WaterCooler Community Session the battery cell technology unicorn’s CIO opened a conversation on the role IT leaders can play in achieving ESG goals. The discussion touched on the carbon overhead of cloud, hydro-electric power from Norway, data traceability as a core component of the circular economy and how digital simulation and twinning can take waste out of manufacturing.

