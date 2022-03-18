Still ‘a lot to be done’ before the analogue phone switch-off

The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) has been the trusted, reliable foundation of telephone services for decades, but is quickly becoming obsolete. The final switch-off is scheduled for 2025 and manufacturer support for equipment is ending next year. Digital voice (VoIP) systems have already become ubiquitous in most organisations in the last decade, but a surprising number of smaller businesses and local offices are still on analogue lines – figures cited range from 1 in 5 up to 70%. Moving to a future-proof unified digital solution can no longer be put off.

