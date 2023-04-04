SECURE Research Report

CIO WaterCooler interviewed more than fifty CIOs and IT leaders in the UK to get their views on different aspects of their roles. The last part of this report series covers SECURE, in their own words.

Cybersecurity has become the top priority for IT leaders in the UK. Most organisations had already made the move from on-premise infrastructures to various cloud services, requiring a fundamental change in approach to IT security. Zero trust became the solution to manage the security of devices, data and end users in the new remote and hybrid ways of working.

Educating and training employees on cybersecurity risk became essential, bringing many IT leaders into a more regular working partnership with HR. Security has different implications for different sectors. IT leaders in manufacturing businesses that are introducing Industry 4.0 and IoT solutions have to deal with physical infrastructure – machines, vehicles, signalling systems, etc. – that was never designed to be secure in a digitally connected world.

Hear from Lynda Hart, Head of Consumer & Enterprise Digital, EMEA at Volvo Cars as she shares her views on the SECURE agenda.