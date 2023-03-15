ROI in IT Projects

Understanding ROI for your technology investments is crucial to getting a full overview of your financial situation. However, there is a significant skills gap in the market in this area, which makes it difficult to quantify accurately.

Combining results from over 180 partners of Future Processing with industry-leading ROI experts’ opinions on how to build and measure returns on your investments – this report explains how organisations approach measuring ROI in their IT projects. It also establishes benchmarks, in terms of returns on software development initiatives within various organisations.

The result is an in-depth leadership study, supplemented by a short case study in which Future Processing calculates ROI from scaling local infrastructure compared to expanding Cloud resources