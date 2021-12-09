Reinventing the Customer Experience

Organisations have been putting customer experience at the centre, driven by growth in digital-cognitive technologies like AI, speech recognition and natural language processing. Customers expect seamless, personalised services via mobile apps or any other channels. IT has to provide a foundation that all customer experiences can be built upon; the data layer, the integration of physical and digital channels, a platform open to trusted third parties. Most organisations need legacy modernisation and cultural change to embed customer-led, agile and cross-functional methodologies to provide modern CX.

Sign in with Linkedin to get full access to the CIO WaterCooler