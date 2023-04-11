PREDICT Research Report

CIO WaterCooler interviewed more than fifty CIOs and IT leaders in the UK to get their views on different aspects of their roles. This part of our report series covers PREDICT, in their own words.

Most IT leaders we spoke with associate PREDICT with data and analytics, although some initially think of predicting trends in their industry, in technology or how trends in the wider economic and political context are becoming more unpredictable.

Getting the data situation sorted out is now a priority. Only a few are at the stage of implementing AI and machine learning in production – use cases in supply chain planning and predictive maintenance are mentioned.

Hear from Nick Woods, CIO at MAG (Airport Group) as he shares his views on the PREDICT agenda.