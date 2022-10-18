Optimise CIO-CFO partnership to drive business transformation

Several trends have brought the competing interests of CIOs and CFOs in alignment in recent years. Accelerated digital transformation made the CIO a strategic partner to the business. IT evolved from a cost center to a revenue driver. Finance needs IT to figure out how to transition to a more data-driven business. But CIOs and CFOs still don’t always speak the same language. At our Focus event in London, we discussed what CFOs need from IT leaders and what IT can bring to Finance and how to facilitate collaborative decision-making from the C-Suite across the business.

Key takeaways:

Strong CIO-CFO team key to outperforming competition

IT leaders need to improve their financial literacy

Understand what the CFO needs

Data is IT’s bargaining chip to the CFO

Enlist the Comms team to tell your story