IT Financial Management Revisited
Funding, budgeting and financial management have always been an integral part of IT service delivery, but traditional ways of handling these have become increasingly challenged. The rise of cloud computing and the emergence of platforms that take dynamic infrastructure sharing to the next level, for example, have undermined asset and cost-centre centric accounting mechanisms. Meanwhile, DevOps based delivery, together with a lowering of procurement barriers and a shortening of delivery timescales, have disrupted many planning and governance processes. And overarching all this is an ongoing urgency to create ever-more business advantage.