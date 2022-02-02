IT driving efficiencies in the post-Covid workplace

The pandemic has encouraged more collaboration between IT and internal stakeholders, in particular Finance and HR. With remote and hybrid working shaking up many internal processes, CIOs and IT leaders have been under pressure to keep critical business functions supported and optimise workflows. The opportunity to work closely with the business and really get involved in reviews of day-to-day operations, has elevated the strategic role of IT. Finance and HR will look to IT to create smarter and optimised hybrid workspaces and streamline workflows from physical and digital inputs going forward.

Sign in with Linkedin to get full access to the CIO WaterCooler