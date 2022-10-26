Security’s Lament: The state of cyber security in the UK

Welcome to the iomart State of Cyber Security Report 2022.

iomart has commissioned their independent research partner, Oxford Economics (a leader in global economic forecasting and econometric analysis) to investigate the cybersecurity strategies of 500 UK cybersecurity decision-makers.

Their aim: to surface what other UK business leaders are experiencing and how they’re navigating obstacles, and in some cases, how such businesses are using cybersecurity as a business enabler.

This report also lays bare a valuable insight into how other businesses are tackling this new threat landscape successfully, providing clarity on this volatile environment to help decision-makers.