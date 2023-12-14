Improving your Business Now with Microsoft AI

Improving your Business Now with Microsoft AI

Microsoft is investing heavily in AI due to its transformative potential across industries. AI is already enhancing Microsoft’s products and services, making them more intelligent and user-friendly. Organisations are recognizing the competitive advantage AI offers, driving innovation in areas like cloud computing, productivity tools, and business solutions.

Five Key Takeaways:

  • Next Generation of AI is going beyond the automation of tasks
  • Diverse Use Cases for Microsoft AI in Productivity Enhancement
  • Optimising Return on Investment in Copilot
  • Getting your data ready for Microsoft AI

