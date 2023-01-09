Improving CX with experiment-driven development

Companies with the best customer experience (CX) will outperform their markets. One way to optimise your CX is to continuously test, refine and improve it with an experiment-driven product development approach. This Digital Boardroom explored how to place data at the heart of decision-making and convert customer behaviour into actionable intelligence. What elements are needed for an effective experimentation programme? Where to start when building your experimentation platform? How to develop a data infrastructure that can power insights and products?

Five takeaways

  • Experimentation is essential to Agile development
  • You cannot wing experiment-driven development
  • Enterprise will approach experimentation differently than startups
  • Experimentation requires advocacy from the top
  • Experimentation is a role between dev, data and product

