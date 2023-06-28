Hybrid Your Way – Maturity Report 2023

When we began the first hybrid work exercise back in June 2022 we were fascinated by the responses. IT leaders shared the challenges and opportunities that hybrid work had brought to their businesses. Our first report, “Office what Office”, came at a time when working from home was still a relative novelty. We were wrestling with the tech and missing our colleagues.

Fast forward and it’s clear now that there’s no going back. Repeating the exercise so it now reflects the views of three hundred brands has given us a deeper insight into emerging patterns of behaviour around the way we work.

We also now have practical, tried, and tested advice all packed into this report. We hope you find it useful.