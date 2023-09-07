How to Supercharge your business with Process Mining

An average company will operate across hundreds of systems, with processes that don’t always play nicely together. This leaves a lot of room for inefficiencies to hide and hinder performance. Process mining enables organisations to gain a clear understanding of how their operational processes unfold. It reveals the actual process flow, variations, and exceptions that occur in real world scenarios.

5 key take aways:

  • What is Process mining?
  • The adoption of RPA and Hyperautomation
  • The challenges companies face when increasing the level of automation
  • How Process Mining can help
  • How to get started with Process Mining

