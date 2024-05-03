How to Justify Investments in AI-enabled Enterprise Automation
Enterprise automation is about “making independently designed systems work together” to automate
business processes, synchronise data across different systems and support API strategies, increasingly
incorporating AI capabilities. However, although AI technology is also making enterprise automation
technology extremely approachable, IT leaders still struggle to justify strategic investments in these
technologies.
5 key takeaways
- Reducing cost and increasing efficiency
- CIOs Can Improve business agility and change in a timely fashion
- Build differentiation via innovation
- Automation can improve user experience
- Provide observability, insights, and situation awareness