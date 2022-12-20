How to integrate agile offshore development in to the business

Tech talent shortages can slow transformation projects and roll-outs of new products and services. Companies are struggling to keep up with the changes that their industry requires. Offshoring can be a solution, but a disconnect between in-house and offshore teams can make it difficult to manage progress and to work in a modern iterative way integrated with the business. In this Digital Boardroom, several managers of offshore teams shared their insights into fixing skills gaps with offshore talent, the secrets to success, and building a common culture.

India is still the top location for offshore talent Offshoring and outsourcing are not the same thing Culture is important, but don’t overthink it Appoint a Chief Happiness Officer Bring offshore staff to the mothership