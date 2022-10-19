Fixing the developer experience to unlock innovation

Companies with modern developer platforms stand a better chance of attracting, hiring and retaining top talent. How can we build modern, cloud-native toolchains and workflows for our software engineering organisations? How can we build high-performance teams on Agile and DevOps principles and equip our organisations with the culture to speed up release cycles? At this Digital Boardroom conversation, we discussed how we could integrate our systems and move to Infrastructure and Governance as Code to create an environment that provides developers with the space to innovate.

Top 5 takeaways: Bad tools hold organisations back

Automate Infrastructure as Code

Integration is about people and governance

Make room for innovation

Power balance is shifting towards developers