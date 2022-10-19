Fixing the developer experience to unlock innovation

CIO WaterCooler

Where IT Leaders Share Ideas

Fixing the developer experience to unlock innovation

Related:

In5 Developer InnovationCompanies with modern developer platforms stand a better chance of attracting, hiring and retaining top talent. How can we build modern, cloud-native toolchains and workflows for our software engineering organisations? How can we build high-performance teams on Agile and DevOps principles and equip our organisations with the culture to speed up release cycles? At this Digital Boardroom conversation, we discussed how we could integrate our systems and move to Infrastructure and Governance as Code to create an environment that provides developers with the space to innovate.

Top 5 takeaways:

  • Bad tools hold organisations back
  • Automate Infrastructure as Code
  • Integration is about people and governance
  • Make room for innovation
  • Power balance is shifting towards developers

Source:

CIO WaterCooler Research

CIO WaterCooler Research specialises in delivering primary research from the CIOs perspective.

Left Menu Icon