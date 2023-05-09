Extending Microsoft Teams from Good to Great
When many organisations quickly deployed Microsoft Teams in answer to new hybrid working
challenges, it accelerated the modernisation of communications technology globally. The shift also
tied digital strategy to the success of this highly popular business application. Now digital leaders
are being asked to demonstrate and enhance the value of those initial investments and to seek
opportunities to deliver more value.
Five Take Aways
- Hybrid work is here to stay
- Employee well-being is crucial
- Collaboration tools are essential
- Cybersecurity is a growing concern
- Leadership and management must adapt