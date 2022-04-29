Expanding the talent pool with diversity and inclusion

The last two years have taught us about flexible working and how to make it work for the business. Organisations are introducing new policies on shared parental leave, childcare support, holiday arrangements and 4-day work weeks. Remote and hybrid ways of working and collaborating open up more opportunities to approach things differently. Changing attitudes to flexible working could be key to attracting, retaining and developing tech talent. Are we too obsessed with STEM and coding skills? Should we put more emphasis on emotional intelligence and change the perception of what an ‘IT person’ looks like?

Sign in with Linkedin to get full access to the CIO WaterCooler