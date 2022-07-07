Digital upskilling and lifelong learning in the new workspace

Remote working and the digital acceleration of the last two years have increased the need for more scalable approaches to employee training and skills development. How confident are employees and other stakeholders really in using the digital tools we give them? How useful are Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) and Learning Management Systems (LMS)? Should we appoint the more tech savvy employees as Super Users for new applications? This Digital Boardroom session explored how an important government organisation tackled the challenges and created a culture of continual learning and collaboration.

