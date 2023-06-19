Delivering Human-Focused Business Transformation in the age of Ai
As innovative Ai solutions disrupt the markets in ways and at speed unseen before, businesses
and organisations are under tremendous pressure to become digitally better. How to win in the
predominantly digital-first world is the question that many companies, in both ‘online’ and ‘offline’
industries, ask themselves today.
Five Take Aways
- Ai’s true impact on the Business
- Ai is a behavioural science challenge, not a technical one
- Disrupting traditional business models with Ai and automation
- Outcome-focused Business Models
- Where to apply Ai within the business