CX and the evolving role of AI

Today, tech infrastructure is a key enabler of an organisation’s Customer Experience (CX) strategy. It is also widely acknowledged that all staff play a role in supporting customers at every step of their journey. But how are key stakeholders, if any, helping CIOs drive the digital evolution of CX? 

 

Five Take aways

  • The IT Leaders increasing contribution to Customer Experience decisions
  • The influence of technology maturity
  • Technologies and the Customer Response
  • The state of AI and ML in Customer Experience now
  • Factors inhibiting the use of AI in businesses

Source:

CIO WaterCooler Research

CIO WaterCooler Research specialises in delivering primary research from the CIOs perspective.