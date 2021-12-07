Company-wide collaboration for the new hybrid workforce

Organisations are seeing significant benefits from hybrid and flexible working. 82 percent of respondents in a recent poll of 500 UK business leaders would keep the hybrid working model. The challenge for CIOs and IT leaders now is to fix the band-aid solutions and really adapt communication systems and organisational culture to the new modes of working. A unified experience between employee and customer systems with a single analytics framework can enable company-wide collaboration and improve customer services, employee well-being and productivity.

