CIO PULSE REPORT – Distributed Cloud Computing

An emerging strategic imperative for IT leaders

Facing up to the risk of runaway cloud complexity

The use of public cloud services is now well accepted in the enterprise mainstream, to the point where many organisations have workloads and data spread across a number of different provider environments. But activity has too often become very fragmented, leading to inconsistencies in areas such as security and access, information management, and the experience provided to both users and developers. Add cloud-native applications running on-premises into the mix, along with the rise of edge computing, and things are set to become even more challenging. Enter the distributed cloud model.