CIO Plans and Priorities for 2022
The last two years have seen unprecedented operational changes within organisations. The way we worked and where we worked changed overnight. This forced many organisations to make reactive decisions without the usual amount of planning and consideration.
In November 2021, Freeform Dynamics partnered with the CIO WaterCooler to research how these changes affected CIOs and IT leaders. We surveyed our membership community and this report explores the responses and findings.