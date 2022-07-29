Business in a brave new hybrid world

Annual business trends report 2022

This year’s annual business trends report from Advanced has polled over 5,000 senior decision makers within the UK on the key challenges facing them.

It offers even more insight and depth into the way we are working and using technology to support different aspects of working life as processes and standard practices continue to evolve. There is also the addition of data for five key sector areas, making it one of the largest investigations into business trends in the UK.