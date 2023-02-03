Building a self-serve environment with communication data, AI and automation

Since the start of the decade, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) have gone through fundamental transformations. Organisations with a cloud-first mindset have quickly adapted and leapt ahead, but disruption and innovation are swift and ongoing. Communications data is helping leaders achieve self-serve dynamic customer environments with AI and automation. The challenge is how do you build the workflows and automation process that optimise customer engagement?

Five takeaways Chat Apps are already being heavily adopted and that is only going to accelerate

The biggest challenge affecting the CX is disconnected internal processes

A number of considerations are required when implementing Chatbots

The capability to handle languages and dialects has improved

Measuring Success- Understand what you are trying to achieve with a virtual agent