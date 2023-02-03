Building a self-serve environment with communication data, AI and automation

Since the start of the decade, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) have gone through fundamental transformations. Organisations with a cloud-first mindset have quickly adapted and leapt ahead, but disruption and innovation are swift and ongoing. Communications data is helping leaders achieve self-serve dynamic customer environments with AI and automation. The challenge is how do you build the workflows and automation process that optimise customer engagement?

Five takeaways

  • Chat Apps are already being heavily adopted and that is only going to accelerate
  • The biggest challenge affecting the CX is disconnected internal processes
  • A number of considerations are required  when implementing Chatbots
  • The capability to handle languages and dialects has improved
  • Measuring Success- Understand what you are trying to achieve with a virtual agent

