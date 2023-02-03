Building a self-serve environment with communication data, AI and automation
Since the start of the decade, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) have gone through fundamental transformations. Organisations with a cloud-first mindset have quickly adapted and leapt ahead, but disruption and innovation are swift and ongoing. Communications data is helping leaders achieve self-serve dynamic customer environments with AI and automation. The challenge is how do you build the workflows and automation process that optimise customer engagement?
Five takeaways
- Chat Apps are already being heavily adopted and that is only going to accelerate
- The biggest challenge affecting the CX is disconnected internal processes
- A number of considerations are required when implementing Chatbots
- The capability to handle languages and dialects has improved
- Measuring Success- Understand what you are trying to achieve with a virtual agent