AI in Communication = Agile Innovation

McKi nsey research revealed that by 2026, business leaders expect 50% of their revenues to come from products, services and businesses that don’t exist today. Sustainability and technology are the two main drivers of this innovation revolution.

To achieve success, organisations must empower leaders, employees, and customers to connect and communicate clearly and efficiently. Tech is at the forefront of the way almost all modern businesses operate, and it’s time for automation, AI, and machine learning to enable the scaling up of customer service and communication.