Achieving Digital Resilience
In an era marked by ever-evolving security threats, businesses must fortify their defences to achieve
digital resilience. In this digital boardroom we looked at the critical components of digital resilience,
focusing on the twin pillars of product security and enterprise integration
- Changing scope and motivations of cybersecurity threats
- Cybercrime is changing
- Current Trends and Threats
- New legislation to be aware of
- Comparisons between traditional infosecurity organisations and product security organisations