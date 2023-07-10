A CX perspective on the Contact Centre – Automation, AI and the transition to a new era

CIO WaterCooler

Where IT Leaders Share Ideas

A CX perspective on the Contact Centre – Automation, AI and the transition to a new era

CX ReportCustomer experience is far too important to be left only to the digital marketing specialists. Yes, getting customer experience (CX) right for your online presence is essential, but it is only one part of a far bigger picture.Indeed, CX spans your entire organisation. Research and development? There’s not much point designing products that customers will dislike using and have a bad time with. Aftercare? If users can’t get good support and advice, or if they are f rustrated because the product can’t readily be repaired, reused or recycled, then again, that is bad CX. And the visibility of CX is today greater than ever, thanks to a society that is interconnected via social media, online review websites and so on. Engaging with customers has therefore become a complex, technology-empowered task – one which is a crucial part of modern CX, and which increasingly demands the involvement of IT leaders.

    Related Solution Provider

Source:

Freeform Dynamics

Freeform Dynamics is an IT industry analyst firm. Our mission is to bring technology buyers and sellers together in an objective, productive and enjoyable manner to stimulate mutually beneficial relationships. From a buyer perspective, our research and insights help busy IT and business professionals get up to speed on the latest technology developments, understand what vendors have to offer, and ultimately make better-informed investment decisions. Through no-nonsense writing and speaking, research sponsorship, and commissioned surveys, we then help IT vendors and solution providers connect with their customers more meaningfully and effectively. But when you get right down to it, Freeform Dynamics is made up of a bunch of highly experienced technology enthusiasts who just love seeing people and businesses drive success and value from the smart use of technology.