A CX perspective on the Contact Centre – Automation, AI and the transition to a new era

Customer experience is far too important to be left only to the digital marketing specialists. Yes, getting customer experience (CX) right for your online presence is essential, but it is only one part of a far bigger picture.Indeed, CX spans your entire organisation. Research and development? There’s not much point designing products that customers will dislike using and have a bad time with. Aftercare? If users can’t get good support and advice, or if they are f rustrated because the product can’t readily be repaired, reused or recycled, then again, that is bad CX. And the visibility of CX is today greater than ever, thanks to a society that is interconnected via social media, online review websites and so on. Engaging with customers has therefore become a complex, technology-empowered task – one which is a crucial part of modern CX, and which increasingly demands the involvement of IT leaders.