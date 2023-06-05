Generative AI: The Disruptive Potential in Business Processes and Operations

Sponsored Post By:

The rise of generative AI is poised to bring significant disruption to traditional businesses. But how exactly?

It is already well known that content creation will change, but the real disruption will come from generative AI’s ability to effortlessly generate code and optimise productivity, doing it all at shocking pace. This speed of change will be the essence of the generative AI disruption and as a result, businesses will need to adapt faster than ever before.

Generative AI is an innovative field of artificial intelligence, exemplified by GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI’s language model. It extends far beyond parlour tricks and is already transforming how companies operate.

For example, generative AI can generate code for software development, automating and optimising processes that were previously labour-intensive and time-consuming. This disruption could lead to significant cost savings, faster delivery of solutions and a shift in the required skillsets of employees.

Embracing generative AI’s potential, in every area of business, will be vital to remain competitive in the new era of ‘warp-speed’ innovation. However, for all the potential, we are at the very beginning of this change. It is hard to fully understand the implications and there are serious risks in play.

Hallucination, data ownership, copyright, labour cuts and AI-powered competition are just several examples of the problems generative AI will create.

Advanced has been looking into the potential of Azure AI and how it can be utilised within the context of enterprise IT support environments. The objective is to first build and understand the system internally, experiencing all the challenges and breakthroughs, before rolling it out to customers. There are a couple of ways this could be offered: either as a tool for our Service Desk, or as a customer-facing tool that they have access to as well.

By going through this journey first hand, we’ll gain invaluable insights and experience. The benefits of this are obvious.

Data security is paramount in all of the design decisions we make. The main advantage of using Azure AI is that data remains secure within Microsoft tenants, offering reassurance of protection and privacy. Customers already trust Microsoft with their data, whether that’s in the form of Microsoft 365, or Azure services. This is not true for the public-facing instance of ChatGPT, which takes user prompts and stores them to further train the model. Thus, uploading proprietary information to the public version of ChatGPT would be a (voluntary) data breach.

Advanced will use this new tool to drive our first-time fix rate, increase SLA adherence, and ultimately give managed services customers a better experience. Support teams will have access to vast amounts of information at their fingertips, backed by GPT-4 and its ability to correlate information feeds into useable data, while referencing the original source of information.

The best part is that we’re barely scratching the surface of its actual capabilities…

