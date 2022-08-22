Why an agile approach is instrumental in enabling digital transformation

In this Around the WaterCooler session, Neil C. Hughes guides Nick Rudd, Director of Consulting at MMT Digital, Georgina Owens, Chief Technology Officer, Liberis and Steve Westgarth, Global Head of Engineering, GSK Consumer Healthcare through defining what agile means to businesses in practice, ‘the why behind it’, the importance of planning and what value it has. As well as tackling misconceptions behind the terminology. An agile approach applies to product development, responding to customer requirements, delivering customer value and ways of working. The challenges include vision creation and clarity on agreeing a company goal, providing business certainty, and managing expectations on delivery deadlines. The panel of experts examine what this approach means to different sizes of companies, and how agility can be implemented as an organisation scales up to strive for continuous improvement.