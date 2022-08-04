What to consider when deciding on your transformational partners

Join Ajay Khindria, Managing Partner, Kyndryl, Carl Woolfenden, Change Director, Co-op Bank and Neil C. Hughes, Tech Blog Writer as they examine how to select your partners as you embark on a digital transformation journey.

This Around the WaterCooler discussion delves into the key criteria to ensure a successful and productive working relationship to achieve results. This includes having a comprehensive understanding of your company strategy and industry; with a proven track record of achieving results. It’s crucial that the partner is fully aligned to your journey and shares the same values.

The massive skills shortage is an unavoidable challenge now, with an importance placed on truly understanding what skills are in-house and what need to be sought from a partner. We take a look at how hybrid working has enabled organisations to source from a wider talent pool to help alleviate this challenge.