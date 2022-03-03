Canon researched what internal stakeholders, specifically HR and Finance, expect from IT. Cybersecurity and business process automation came up as important topics, but the main finding was that HR and Finance want a proactive working relationship with IT and get involved early in scoping and sourcing of solutions.

Two representative from the IT side responded in this Around the WaterCooler conversation. David Myers is ‘the translator between the Finance department and the IT department’ at Brewin Dolphin. Anita Lettink is an advisor on the Future of Work and a specialist in ‘the enormous influx of new solutions’ in the HR tech space.

The days when IT could dictate HR what tools to use are over. Cloud and SaaS put IT and HR on a more equal footing according to Lettink. ‘IT can help all departments, not only finance,’ Myers added, ‘with the democratisation of tools by providing low code/no code tooling.’