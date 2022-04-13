UK tech leaders launching new website in support of Ukraine IT sector

‘We didn’t sit around strategising about short, medium and long term goals.’

Interview with Martin Carpenter, CIO at Synomics and co-founder of Tech Link Ukraine

When a group of ten UK tech leaders started Tech Link Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion, the assumption was that they would mostly be helping people displaced from Ukraine to resettle in other countries and work remotely from there. ‘It has morphed into something a bit different over the last couple of weeks,’ co-founder Martin Carpenter says in this conversation with Dave Savage. The vibrant IT industry in Ukraine wanted to get the message out that they are open for business and the people want to stay in their homeland as long as they can.